Lakers Rumors: Trade inactivity not due to a 'lack of trying'
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Lakers fans have directed their attention from the franchise's roster complacency to Bronny James' Summer League woes. While the former remains an issue, Jovan Buha of The Athletic indicates it hasn't been because of a lack of effort from the front office.
On Tuesday, Buha shared what he's learned about Los Angeles' "patient" approach this offseason and when/if we can anticipate that changing. And according to the Lakers insider, it hasn't entirely been by choice:
"The Lakers’ inactivity has not been due to a lack of trying," Buha said.
Buha points out how Los Angeles "struck out" with high-profile free agents like Klay Thompson, Jonas Valančiūnas and DeMar DeRozan. Moreover, he mentions the Lakers have struggled to "find common ground" with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.
Based on Buha's reporting, the Lakers would presumably have already made a notable addition to the team this summer if it were up to them.
While that shouldn't make folks in Laker Land feel any better, it suggests lead exec Rob Pelinka is actively working to make a move(s). Nonetheless, his high swing-and-miss rate over the past few weeks is far from encouraging.
But per Buha, the Lakers "expect to make a consolidation trade at some point." However, he notes that the transaction may not come to fruition until "closer to the start of the season."
The Lakers have highly coveted 2029 and 2031 first-round picks to include as premier bargaining chips in any swap. Pelinka has recently expressed a willingness to part ways with their premium draft capital in "the right deal." With an aging All-NBA duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, time is of the essence for Los Angeles.
James is entering his age-40 campaign. Meanwhile, Davis is 31. Still, both are operating at an elite level and are among the best players in the Association. But given the circumstances, the Lakers are conducting business cautiously, clinging to their future. Regardless, they will strike and try to maximize the remnants of their current championship window if an opportunity arises.