Can the Lakers win every game on their six-game road trip?
The Los Angeles Lakers have a six-game road trip coming up that could determine their playoff fate. Anthony Davis is optimistic however and believes that the Lakers have what it takes to win all six games.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers have a very important road trip coming up that could determine their fate in the race for the NBA Playoffs.
Los Angeles owns a record of 39-32 and sits at ninth in the powerful Western Conference.
However, their important road trip starts tomorrow, and two of their six games feature matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. They'll take on the Bucks tomorrow night.
When asked about the road trip and the expected outcome, Anthony Davis stated that he believes the Lakers can and will win each game on this road trip.
"We want to win every game. I think on this trip, we beat everybody. So we know we're capable, but it's the road. It's going to be tough, but we've got the capability of winning each game. We've got to approach it that way."
A.D. preaches confidence in Lakers ahead of road trip
Davis is clearly confident in the Lakers and believes they can win each game on this road trip, but acknowledged that because they're on the road, it will be no easy task.
On the road trip, the Lakers are mostly facing teams that are already out of contention. After their game against the Bucks tomorrow, they'll head out to Memphis for a matchup with the Grizzlies.
They'll play the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night before heading east. On Sunday, they'll clash with the Brooklyn Nets and face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 2. They'll wrap up their road trip the following day with a game against the Washington Wizards.
The games against the Grizzlies, Nets, Raptors, and Wizards are games the Lakers have a strong chance of winning. The Bucks and Pacers are a different story, however. Even if they go 4-2 on the road trip and lose to the Bucks and Pacers, things won't exactly bode well for them as they prepare for the playoffs. They'll need to win both of those games to prove that they can handle true contenders.
But winning all six of these games will be important for them as they try to gain ground in the standings and possibly avoid having to deal with the Play-In Tournament.