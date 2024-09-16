Lakey Peterson will be traveling the world for her new surf film by 805 Beer
By Nicole Bosco
Now that the majority of the competition surfing season is over, there is a lot to look back on. One big event that always has a great turnout in the middle of the summer is the US Open of Surfing. Every year, great surfers and excited fans come to Huntington Beach California to take in the scenes both in and out of the water. This year as most years, California native Lakey Peterson was on hand to turn out some big waves at the U.S. Open.
With her WSL season over for the year, Peterson joined some of the best surfers in the world in Huntington Beach to put on a show for the local fans. Peterson is known for her slick style on the waves and when matched by some of those epic California peaks, Peterson is among the very best. Fansided caught up with Peterson shortly after the event to discuss her experience throughout the year and her plans for the offseason.
"The US Open is always busy and fun," Peterson said. "It's an event I have been fortunate to compete in for a very long time now and this year it was just great to be able to compete in California close to home. I had a lot of friends and family come down and support me which was awesome. Already looking forward to getting back there again next year."
The surf culture in California is embedded with a long history of great surfers and companies that allow these surfers to thrive. One of the most prominent companies of late to come from California and help young and experienced surfers is 805 Beer. 805 Beer has a number of sponsored athletes and even a mentorship program that Peterson is a part of. She is proud of this sponsorship and the opportunity to inspire others and help them with their careers with her wealth of knowledge.
"Working with 805 has been incredible for me in every way," she said. "As a professional surfer life is busy, lots of traveling and constantly competing so just to have a brand who really believes in me 100 percent is great for my confidence and self-belief as well. They also just offer so much support for me to continually try to be the best that I can be. Without brands like 805 in my corner, I wouldn't be able to do what I do. "
Along with this sponsorship, Peterson is planning an array of exciting ventures for the rest of her 2024 year. She is going to make a surf film in collaboration with 805 Beer which fans are bound to be stoked for.
"I've got a busy last few months of the year, I have been working on a film project with 805 that I am super excited about but we still have a bit more filming to do so I'm sure I'll be busy with that. Also going to try and do some surf trips in October and November to get ready for the 2025 season," she said. "I think I'll be going to Fiji and then Australia sometime in November."
Peterson confirms that she will be competing on the WSL Championship Tour in 2025. Along with help from 805 Beer, Peterson believes that she is slated for her best years coming up. She is putting everything she has into pushing hard next year and doing everything she can to make sure she is firing on all cylinders. Peterson has an avid fitness and health regime and along with help from her husband is able to stay in a good space even when traveling the world.