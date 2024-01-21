Lamar Jackson hints at expletive-laden Ravens halftime speech that motivated win
Lamar Jackson is a master motivator, supposedly using many expletives to fire up his teammates.
By John Buhler
In the Baltimore Ravens' blowout win over the Houston Texans on Saturday evening, NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson apparently needed to light a fire under his teammates at halftime. Special teams kept underdog Houston in this one, but it was all Ravens in the second half. For the first time in over 50 years, Baltimore will be hosting the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens' first one to date!
It was one of Jackson's greatest games of his professional career. Whether he was running, throwing or setting his tailbacks up for success, Jackson demonstrated to us perfectly why he should be the favorite to win league MVP. Playoff success has largely evaded the Ravens throughout Jackson's career with them. However, Baltimore is only one win away from getting back to the Super Bowl.
After the game, Jackson revealed to the media that he served up an expletitive-laden halftime speech that fired up his teammates. Jackson would not divulge the details of said speech, other than it was full of swear words and that is one full of passion. He is usually a pretty reserved guy on and off the field, but his love for the game of football remains undeniable. Jackson carried his team to victory.
Jackson confirmed to the media the following when it came to what he told his teammates at the half.
"A lot of cursing at halftime. It'd be inappropriate if I said it right here. It would. We wasn't really doing anything, you know, to that defense. They was playing great, and that offense was playing great as well. But we wasn't doing our jobs. With our unit in the second half, we wanted to put up points on the board, started moving the ball, moving the chains and start looking like ourselves."
Here is a video clip of what exactly Jackson said to the reporters about his fired-up halftime speech.
This is what a franchise quarterback looks like. The Ravens are just now seeing him tap into his prime.
Lamar Jackson explains how he motivated his team at halftime to win
Baltimore is the No. 1 seed in the AFC for a reason. The Ravens have been the most consistently strong team in the AFC, arguably across the entire league, depending on how you view the San Francisco 49ers. Jackson is about to win his second MVP. The Ravens have surrounded Jackson with many great teammates and an incredible coaching staff, all of whom are pulling in the same direction.
For now, this is untrodden territory for the Jackson era of Ravens football. They have not played in an AFC Championship Game since he has been their starting quarterback. While next Saturday's game will be at home, Baltimore will await the winner of the other AFC Divisional Round game between the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills and the No. 3-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, both with Super Bowl dreams.
Overall, this just might be Jackson and the Ravens' year. They are two wins away from proving that to be so, but nothing is ever easy in the NFL. Anyone can beat anyone on any given Sunday. However, it is going to take a great defensive game plan to shut down Jackson and the rest of Todd Monken's high-octane offense. Monken won back-to-back national championships previously at Georgia.
Jackson hitting his stride might make the Ravens the favorite to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy.