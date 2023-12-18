Lamar Jackson put Jaguars defender in existential crisis with absurd MVP highlight
Lamar Jackson's MVP case got stronger with a ridiculous highlight that put a Jaguars defender through the emotional wringer.
Lamar Jackson is absurd.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is a problem and a half for just about every defense he faces. For the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football, he was a half a dozen problems and more.
Jackson truly demoralized the Jaguars defense right before the end of the third quarter with an escape artist routine that ended with a throw to Isaiah Likely, who pulled off an equally impressive catch over two defenders.
Fans in the stands and at home were no doubt yelling, "HOW?!?" during that play. It turns out, so was a Jaguars defender.
Lamar Jackson highlight left Jaguars defender in disbelief
The broadcast caught Dawuane Smoot's hilarious reaction to Jackson's effort with a visible, "HOW?" as he sat on his knees and seemed to sink into the existential abyss.
We can only imagine the things going through that lineman's head. How? Who? What? When? Where? Why? A sure-fire sack in a three-point game became a backbreaking play became a double-digit deficit in the blink of an eye.
Jackson's heroics and Likely's unlikely grab set up a one-yard touchdown run from Gus Edwards. The Ravens' score put them up 17-7. They'd score two more field goals to lead 23-7 in the waning minutes.
That's the magic of Lamar Jackson and the brilliance of Isaiah Likely.
Jackson had 171 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards. It wasn't his most prolific performance but it was wildly impressive.
It's outings like he had on SNF that have the Ravens sitting atop the AFC standings. A win over the Jaguars would improve their record to 11-3, maintaining a one-game advantage over the Dolphins for the No. 1 seed.
Finishing the season strong won't be easy though. The Ravens get the 49ers in Santa Clara on Christmas Day then host the Dolphins on New Years Eve. They'll finish the regular season against the Steelers in Baltimore.