Lamar Jackson record in playoff games: Win-loss, farthest Ravens have gone, stats
Lamar Jackson just completed his sixth season as the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and is likely set to win his second NFL MVP trophy. Beyond just his individual success, though, the Ravens have also enjoyed plenty of that as well. Baltimore has made the NFL Playoffs in five of the six seasons since they drafted Jackson with the final pick of the first round in 2018.
Despite all of that, the narrative around Jackson when it comes playoff time is quite different than otherwise. Put simply, Lamar Jackson hasn't been the same superstar quarterback that we've seen routinely in the regular season when the postseason lights are turned on.
But how bad has it actually been for the Ravens quarterback in the playoffs? Let's take a look at Jackson's playoff record in addition to how he's performed in these games as well.
What is Lamar Jackson's record in the NFL Playoffs?
As the Ravens starter, Lamar Jackson has just a 1-3 record in playoff games in his career. Despite having led his team to the postseason in four of his first five seasons in the NFL, Jackson has just one victory, which came in the 2020-21 season and postseason. Moreover, his performance in those playoff games thus far in his career have not quite matched the outings we see him routinely put forth in the regular season.
What is the farthest the Ravens have gone in the playoffs with Lamar Jackson?
With Jackson at the helm of the offense, the farthest the Ravens have gone in the playoffs is only the Divisional Round in the AFC. That came after the quarterback's lone postseason victory over the Titans in the Wild Card Round, but they were promptly dispatched by the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round matchup the following week. All told, Jackson has played in three Wild Card Round games and has only a 1-2 record in those contests.
Lamar Jackson playoff stats: Game-by-game results, performance
Date/Round
Opponent
Result
Ravens Score
Opposing Score
Lamar Jackson Stats
Jan. 6, 2019 (Wild Card)
Los Angeles Chargers
Loss
17
23
14-29 (48.28%), 194 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT | 9 carries, 54 yards
Jan. 11, 2020 (Wild Card)
Tennessee Titans
Loss
12
28
31-59 (52.54%), 365 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT | 20 carries, 143 yards
Jan. 10, 2021 (Wild Card)
Tennessee Titans
Win
20
13
17-24 (70.83%), 179 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT | 16 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD
Jan. 16, 2021 (Divisional)
Buffalo Bills
Loss
3
17
14-24 (58.33%), 162 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT | 9 carries, 34 yards
Jackson has only one playoff game in his career in which he's completed more than 60 percent of his passes. Incidentally, that is the one postseason contest that the Ravens have won with him at the helm. It should also be noted that Baltimore made the playoffs behind Jackson in the 2022-23 season, but the quarterback was unable to play in the Wild Card Round, giving Tyler Huntley the start. The Ravens lost that game as well, 17-24.