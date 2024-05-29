Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr withdraw names from 2024 NBA Draft to join Kentucky
By Lior Lampert
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope missing out on projected 2024-25 NBA Draft lottery pick Egor Demin to his former employer (BYU) is undeniably a bad look. However, the new face of Big Blue Nation has fared well in the transfer portal, landing several notable recruits, especially after Tuesday's news.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that former San Diego State guard Lamont Butler and Wake Forest forward Andrew Carr have withdrawn their names from 2024 draft consideration. The two committed to Kentucky in April. Now, they solidify their decision to represent the Wildcats this upcoming season.
Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr withdraw their names from the 2024 NBA Draft to join Kentucky
Butler and Carr are the No. 73 and 89-ranked players on Jeff Borzello of ESPN's list of transfer prospects for the 2024-25 campaign, respectively. The two upperclassmen elected to use their final year of NCAA eligibility, delaying their opportunity to declare for the draft and go pro. So, this is a massive win for Pope and the Wildcats.
After earning 2023-24 MWC Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Aztecs, Butler will wreak havoc on opposing SEC backcourts at Kentucky. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last season. His efforts have been vital for a San Diego State program that has made consecutive Sweet 16 trips (and a national championship appearance in 2023).
Carr experienced a breakout 2023-24 campaign at Wake Forest. The skilled big man showcased his versatility as a 6-foot-9 forward who can stretch the floor offensively while protecting the rim on the defensive side of the ball. He averaged career-highs in points (13.5), rebounds (6.8) and blocks (1.5) per contest in his senior year for the Demon Deacons.
Pope and Kentucky fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing two of their prized offseason acquisitions are officially taking their talents to Lexington.