Lane Kiffin doesn't really know what Paul Finebaum is even good at
By John Buhler
Paul Finebaum was absolutely right to criticize Lane Kiffin for his actions and character concerns more than a decade ago, just like Kiffin was absolutely right to rip Finebaum while appearing at SEC Media Days in Dallas this past week. A lot has changed since Kiffin bailed on Finebaum's beloved alma mater of Tennessee, only to coin the phrase "tarmac-ing" while leading the USC Trojans only a few years later.
After hitting rock bottom following the one-of-a-kind dismissal he experienced at USC, Kiffin became one of the greatest Nick Saban coaching rehabilitation success stories. He emerged as his hotshot and highly innovative offensive coordinator. Kiffin then left for Florida Atlantic, where he helped transform the Owls into one of the best teams in the Group of Five. Now he's running train at Ole Miss.
And so we meet again. Kiffin was on set for The Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week. He told Finebaum to his face that he did not appreciate him saying that he was a joke and needed to be fired at USC. His kids were watching the program, and it hurt. Now look at him: Kiffin is trying to lead Ole Miss to the Rebels' first playoff appearance in school history, with an outside shot at a national title.
It's all fun and games, but on occasion, Kiffin will take things a bit to seriously to keep us on edge.
If Kiffin has changed, then we may need to take Ole Miss more seriously as a national title contender.
Lane Kiffin has no earthly idea what Paul Finebaum is really even good at
In typical Kiffin trolling fashion, he said that not only is he still here, but so is Miley Cyrus. The anointed Miley Cyrus of College Football is almost as good of a nickname for Kiffin as Lane Train and Joey Freshwater. Yes, we can have fun when discussing Kiffin because he is a tremendous personality, but he is also a helluva football coach. This is the best the Ole Miss football program has been in my life.
Not that this makes any bit of difference, but I think we may see a different Kiffin on the sidelines. His iconic father Monte Kiffin just passed away. While Lane Kiffin specializes more in calling offensive plays, have you ever heard of the Tampa 2? Monte Kiffin was the sensational defensive coordinator during the Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden eras of Tampa Bay Buccaneers football. He was extraordinary.
People often say a man doesn't become a man until the passing of his father. I tend to agree with them. Even if you can support yourself and your growing families financially, it is always great to be able to consult your parents about the hurdles and obstacles we have to navigate in our lives. They've been there, done that. For now, I sense Kiffin is going to take advantage of the best team he has had.
I may be in the minority here, but I have Ole Miss the fifth most likely team to win the 12-team playoff.