Larry David showed up to March Madness game and was very unimpressed
Larry David showed up to March Madness and did the most Larry David thing imaginable.
By Josh Wilson
Larry David may detest filling out a March Madness bracket, but that doesn't mean he's opposed to showing up and catching a game in person.
Although he did previously say he wouldn't watch until the semifinals (Final Four), the esteemed sitcom writer showed up in Boston for the Elite Eight to take in UConn vs Boston.
Larry David challenges an unspoken rule
Larry David is known for questioning and vocally pushing back on unspoken rules or inefficient means of doing things. So it was no surprise to see him documented maximizing all of the legroom possible, letting his leg dangle over the barrier in front of him, even if no one else would ever have the audacity to do it.
I can definitely see a steward pressing the writer about his leg over the barrier. Imagining the cadence of his popular show Curb Your Enthusiasm, I'm guessing it would go like this.
Steward: Sir, I need to ask you to keep your leg behind the barrier.
LD: Why? It's not bothering anyone. It doesn't touch anyone and there's no walkway here that it's in the way of.
Steward: It's just a rule. It could be a fire hazard.
LD: No, you see, if there's an emergency, I pick my leg up... Two seconds! That's all it takes. Two seconds!
Steward: It's just the rules, sir.
LD: Yeah, but you see, that's the thing, it's a stupid rule. If there's a fire, I'm a goner anyway. I'm not fast. I walk slow, at my own pace. My leg being here doesn't change a thing.
Of course, this is a little privileged. He can only put his leg there because it's the front row, there's no common man seating below him. But, pressed about that, here's what I think Larry David might say:
"No, you see, I think this "no letting your legs drape out of your row" rule should be banished for everyone. Even if you're in the nosebleeds, right, and the people in front of you don't show up, who says you shouldn't be able to spread out and put your legs over the seats in front of you? No one cares. No one's hurt. It's a victimless crime, if you even want to call it a crime! We've got to stop letting these tiny little chairs and seating arrangements rule our every move. I mean, if there's someone in front of you, no, don't be a jerk, you keep your limbs in your own row. But if no one is there, why not? Just don't be a jerk. That's the only rule we should have. One rule: Don't be a jerk. Then you don't need the rest of the rules."
David was shown on the national broadcast. Let's just say he didn't exactly look thrilled with what he saw. Also, check it out, leg bent instead of extended out. Did someone ask him to move it?
We'll never know. Enjoy the action, LD.