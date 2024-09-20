Las Vegas Aces playoff schedule and results (Updated Sept. 21)
By Levi Dombro
Despite a tumultuous 2024 campaign, the Aces once again find themselves with home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Las Vegas earned the No. 4 seed and will host the Seattle Storm, who are the 5 seed.
This team is no stranger to the big moments, as this past offseason they retained their core of players that led them to the last two WNBA Championships.
A'ja Wilson has been the best player in the world this season, and will almost certainly win the MVP unanimously. Three of her teammates, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Kelsey Plum, are also among the best players in the league and represented Team USA alongside Wilson at the Olympics this Summer.
The four Aces players on Team USA were pivotal in the Gold Medal campaign this summer in Paris for the Women's Basketball Team, so simply put, this group knows how to win.
But the road to a three-peat will not be as easy as in years past. In the past two seasons, the Aces have been the top overall seed in the WNBA and earned home court advantage throughout the playoffs. The two years prior to that, Las Vegas had a two-round bye and waited for their opponents to win two games before taking the court.
This year, however, they will likely be the road team for the remainder of the playoffs if they make it out of the first round. Let's take a look at how to watch this crucial matchup with the Seattle Storm:
Las Vegas Aces first-round playoff schedule and results
Home
Away
Result
Date
Time (ET)
Channel
Aces
Storm
-
Sept. 22
10pm
ESPN
Aces
Storm
-
Sept. 24
9:30pm
ESPN
Storm
Aces
-
Sept. 26
TBD
ESPN2
The Seattle Storm finished with a 25-15 record this season, although the Aces had their number. Las Vegas was 3-1 against Seattle, with the lone defeat coming on June 7th in the Commissioner's Cup, and the Aces were missing Chelsea Gray.
A trio of players -- Jewel Lloyd, Nneka Ogwumike, and Skylar Diggins-Smith -- all averaged over 15 points per game for Seattle this season, and they receive significant contributions from Ezi Magbegor and Jordan Horston.
However, no player has made a quicker and larger impact this season than Gabby Williams, who signed with the Storm following the Olympic break after an impressive campaign with the French Women's Team, who earned a Silver Medal in Paris.
This series is a rematch of the 2020 WNBA Finals, as the Storm took down the Aces 3-0, but the two also met in the 2022 semi-finals; a series that the Aces won 3-1.
These teams have won two WNBA Championships a piece in the last six years, so this battle will continue a recent rivalry. Let's see who is the best in the West.