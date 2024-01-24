4 Raiders who definitely won't be back thanks to new GM Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco in a curious decision after naming Antonio Pierce head coach. What does that mean for their star players?
By Mark Powell
3. Raiders will find a way out of Jimmy Garoppolo's contract
As any new GM would, Telesco will want to select his own quarterback of the future for a new regime. Jimmy Garoppolo was signed last offseason and paired with Josh McDaniels. We all know how that went. Garoppolo was eventually benched following some severe injuries, while McDaniels was fired midseason. Antonio Pierce took over and led this Vegas team to the verge of contention.
While Garoppolo played a small role in that, it would be a surprise to see him on the roster next season. Vegas is in for a total rebuild, or at least a retooling of sorts. That starts with Jimmy G, who is a good but not great veteran passer. Garoppolo can help lead a top-tier team to a conference championship. He's done it before in San Francisco. However, when asked to do much more, he's failed miserably.
Garoppolo isn't the quarterback Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers need to get them the ball at a consistent clip. If Telesco prefers, there is an out in Garoppolo's contract this season, per spotrac. It would only cost the Raiders just over $12 million in dead cap, which is a modest number when compared to the rest of Jimmy G's deal.
I'd bet on Telesco taking that out and starting over at the most important position in football.