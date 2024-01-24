4 Raiders who definitely won't be back thanks to new GM Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco in a curious decision after naming Antonio Pierce head coach. What does that mean for their star players?
By Mark Powell
2. Hunter Renfrow is another obvious Raiders cap casualty
What ever happened to Hunter Renfrow? The Raiders wideout emerged as one of the best slot guys in the game, only to fall on his face this season following a new contract. Renfrow is slated to get paid over $11 million next year. His production suggests he will not get that money, as he has an out in his deal that would force the Raiders to provide him with about half that much.
Renfrow saw his production increase slightly when Pierce took over as interim coach, but down the stretch he was targeted just three times in his last four games. While just two years removed from a 1,000-yard, 100-catch season, Renfrow can't bank on those numbers anymore, and it's why his bank account might suffer.
The former Clemson star has an intricate understanding of defenses, especially those which play zone. He has value on the right team, but the expectations of playing up to such a large deal have clearly gotten to Renfrow. Perhaps a fresh start is the right call for all sides.