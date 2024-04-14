Last player to win The Masters in their debut
Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard could win The Masters 2024 in their debut at the event. Who is the last person to win The Masters in their debut?
By Scott Rogust
The first three rounds of The Masters 2024 is in the books, and golf fans are set for what should be an incredible final round on Sunday, Apr. 14. After three rounds, Scottie Scheffler sits in first place, finishing seven under par. But Scheffler has a crowded field behind him, including Collin Morikawa (-6), Max Homa (-5), Bryon DeChambeau (-3), and more.
Two other names sit within the top six to win The Masters, and they are making their debuts at the event at Augusta National Golf Club. Sweden's Ludvig Aberg sits in fourth place after Round 3, finishing four-under-par. Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard finished two-under-par and sits in a three-way tie with Xander Schauffle of the United States and Cameron Davis of Australia for sixth place.
Aberg and Hojgaard both have legitimate chances to win The Masters in their first outing at the event. So, who is the last player to win The Masters in their debut?
Last debutante to win The Masters
The last debutante to win The Masters was Fuzzy Zoeller back in 1979. Zoeller finished the first four rounds of The Masters eight under par. The thing is, so did Ed Sneed and Tom Watson. With that, the three had to go to a playoff for the first time at The Masters. Zoeller would pick up the win after hitting a birdie on the second hole of the playoff. This was Zoeller's first of two career major titles.
Zoeller is one of three golfers to win The Masters in their debut, with the others being Horton Smith in 1934 (the first ever Masters tournament) and Gene Sarazen in 1935.
Last golfer to win his first-ever major championship
The last golfer to win in their major debut was back in 2011 when Keegan Bradley of the United States won the PGA Championship. A rookie managed to finish eight under after four rounds at the tournament. The thing is, so did Travis Dufner of the United States did as well. The two competed in a three-hole playoff, with Bradley finishing one under par, while Dufner finished even.
Bradley is only the third golfer to win a major in their first start, with the others being Francis Ouimet (1913 US Open) and Ben Curtis (2003 The Open).