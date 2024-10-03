3 last-second trades Cavs need to keep up with new-look Knicks
After the New York Knicks made a massive splash, acquiring four-time all-star Karl Anthony-Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves moving down the ladder in Eastern Conference supremacy.
This offseason was marked by incredible highs in Cleveland after getting bounced in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
The franchise re-signed two of its most important players to massive extensions — All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell signed a three-year, $150.3 million extension, and Jarrett Allen signed a three-year, $91 million contract. They also made a drastic but necessary coaching change from Bernie Bickerstaff to Kenny Atkinson as their head coach.
However, the Eastern Conference landscape is changing. The Celtics are the champs, of course. The Bucks will have something to say about that with Giannis and Dame in the fray, and you can't forget the Knicks are looking to build on last season's success with Towns and Mikal Bridges on the roster.
With that said, the Cavaliers can make a last-minute shake-up to their in order to stay competitive with the new-look Knicks and the rest of the East.
Houston Rockets
The fit between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley has always been questionable. Both have been tremendous throughout their tenure in Cleveland; however, Allen's presence has stunted Mobley's development. The Cavaliers can address the issue by shipping Allen to the Rockets in return for some much-needed depth.
For the Rockets, you'll get one of the best rim-protecting bigs who can instantly slide in next to rising phenom Alperen Sengun while getting much younger.
For the Cavs, Tari Eason and Steven Adams, along with several draft picks back from the Rockets, will provide much-needed depth and would allow the Cavaliers to roll with Mobley as the starting center.
New Orleans Pelicans
With Brandon Ingram's future in New Orleans in question after this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers could move for the portfolio scorer, creating a dynamic tandem with Donovan Mitchell that would be nightmare fuel for all the teams throughout the East.
The Pelicans would get much-needed depth on their roster with Caris LeVert, Max Strus, and several draft picks. They can also make a play at Jarrett Allen, fixing their problem upfront and bringing in a prolific shot blocker and rebounder after losing Jonas Valanciunas.
Ingram has yet to make much progress in New Orleans. Despite helping lead the team to the postseason several times throughout his time in the Big Easy, his fit next to Zion Williamson has always been questionable.
Trading him to the Cavaliers would likely be the best option for him, as he would get a fresh start with a new franchise.
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards are in the middle of a rebuild and could look to trade 29-year-old forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma is coming off a really strong season last year, averaging 22.2 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 46.3 shooting from the field. However, the Wizards were one of the worst teams in the league and won't see postseason success for a while, which could lead them to the Wizards to ship Kuzma out of the nation's capital.
The Cavaliers and Wizard could come together on the trade that would send the dynamic wing to Cleveland. Kuzma would provide a much-needed secondary scorer who would get the ball out of Mitchell and Darius Galrand's hands, and he has aided them in their quest for Eastern Conference supremacy.
Meanwhile, the Wizards can seek draft picks, or Jarrett Allen can be added to their frontcourt.