Who's the last team to win back-to-back World Series titles?
It's been more than two decades since an MLB team last won back-to-back World Series titles.
By Luke Norris
While certainly not impossible, winning back-to-back World Series titles is obviously quite difficult.
Perhaps that's why since Major League Baseball held the first official World Series back in 1903, just 14 teams have been able to win at least two titles in a row.
Oddly enough, the first franchise to accomplish the feat was the Chicago Cubs, who took back-to-back championships in 1907 and 1908. They famously didn't win the World Series again for another 108 years.
As for the last team to take two in a row, that honor belongs to another historic franchise that wears pinstripes.
The honor of the most recent back-to-back World Series winner belongs to the New York Yankees, who actually won three in a row from 1998 to 2000.
Just two years removed from the franchise's 23rd title in 1996, the Yanks returned to the Fall Classic in 1998.
After winning 114 games during the regular season, at the time an American League record, New York swept the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, 3-0, and then ousted the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians in the ALCS in six games.
Making their 35th World Series appearance, the Yankees then swept the overmatched San Diego Padres, who were in the title series for just the second time in franchise history. Third baseman Scott Brosius, who hit .471 with a 1.294 OPS with two home runs and six RBI, was named World Series MVP.
In 1999, the Yankees went 98-64 to claim their second straight AL East title. To kick off the postseason, they again swept the Rangers in the ALDS and then knocked off the rival Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, winning the series in five games.
The Yankees again swept the World Series, this time taking out the Atlanta Braves in a rematch from three years earlier. Mariano Rivera, who won a game and saved two others while recording a 0.00 ERA in three appearances, took MVP honors.
In 2000, after winning 87 regular-season games to win a third straight division title, New York made a third consecutive World Series appearance as well, first taking a five-game series win in the ALDS over the Oakland A's and then a six-game victory over the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.
The 2000 World Series, also known as the "Subway Series," was the first all-New York Fall Classic since 1956 as the Yankees battled the crosstown Mets, who were making their first World Series appearance in 14 years.
While the Mets put up a good fight -- every game was decided by one or two runs -- the Yankees emerged victorious in five games. Derek Jeter won his lone World Series MVP trophy that year, slashing .409/.480/.864 with a pair of home runs.