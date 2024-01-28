When's the last time an NFL team won back-to-back Super Bowls?
Who is the last team to win Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons? Here's when this feat was accomplished.
By Scott Rogust
Super Bowl 58 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The 2023 season is reaching its end with just one game remaining.
One confirmed participant in Super Bowl 58 is the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite their struggles throughout the regular season, whether it was pass protection from the offensive line or the amount of significant drops from wide receivers, the Chiefs were checked in once the playoffs hit. On Sunday, the Chiefs won the AFC Championship for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in the past five years.
It just so happens that last season, the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Now, they have the chance to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. When was the last time that happened?
When was the last time an NFL team won back-to-back Super Bowls?
Back-to-back Super Bowl champions have become a rarity in the NFL. We have to go back 20 years for the last time that feat had been accomplished. Of course, that's the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.
The Patriots made it to Super Bowl 38 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC after going 14-2 in the regular season. In Super Bowl 38, the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 on a game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri. This was New England's second Super Bowl win in the past three years.
After going 14-2 in the 2004 season, the Patriots made it to Super Bowl 39 as the No. 2 seed. Facing the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots picked up the 24-21 win to become the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
The Seattle Seahawks missed out on the chance to go back-to-back. After winning Super Bowl 48 in the 2013 season, the Seahawks lost Super Bowl 49 to the Patriots.
After the Seahawks, the Patriots also had a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Picking up the Super Bowl 51 win in the 2016 season, the Patriots lost Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs missed out on winning consecutive Super Bowl titles after winning Super Bowl 54 in the 2019 season but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.
Can the Chiefs repeat at Super Bowl 58? Or will the Patriots' feat still go strong?