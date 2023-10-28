When was the last time Kansas beat Oklahoma in football?
The Kansas Jayhawks put the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on upset alert in Week 9. Here's the last time Kansas beat Oklahoma in football.
By Scott Rogust
The Oklahoma Sooners looked to continue their path to the Big 12 Championship in Week 9, as they took on the 5-2 Kansas Jayhawks. While Kansas was unranked, they certainly gave them a fight, lightning delay and all.
Kansas took an early 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Even though the lead wouldn't last long, the Jayhawks held their own against the Sooners, entering halftime with a 21-17 deficit, and even took a late 32-27 lead early on in the fourth quarter.
But once the team was down 33-32, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean orchestrated an 80-yard drive, culminating in a game-winning, nine-yard touchdown run by Devin Neal to give them a 38-33 lead. With that, the No. 6 Sooners suffered their first loss of the season.
Fans and viewers who were watching this game may be wondering -- when was the last time Kansas beat Oklahoma in football prior to this upset?
When was the last time Kansas beat Oklahoma in football?
It has been quite a while since Kansas beat Oklahoma prior to Saturday. The last time this transpired was back in 1997 when the Jayhawks beat the Sooners 20-17. Since then, the Sooners won the next 18 head-to-head matchups. That has since been upended on Saturday.
Overall, Oklahoma holds a 80-28-6 record over Kansas in the head-to-head series.
When was the last time Kansas beat a Top 10 team?
According to the FOX broadcast, the last time Kansas beat a Top 10 team was back in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2008, where they defeated the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies 24-21,via Tech Sideline's David Cunningham.
In that matchup, the Kansas defense recorded three interceptions, two off starter Sean Glennon and one off of backup Tyrod Taylor. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown by cornerback Aqib Talib.