When is the last time Kansas State beat Texas in football?
Week 10 of the 2023 season will see the No. 7 Texas Longhorns face the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats. Here is the last time Kansas State beat Texas.
By Scott Rogust
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season were revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 31. If the season were to end today, there would be no Big 12 team in the top four spots. The closest to it is the Texas Longhorns, who earned the No. 7 ranking following their win over the BYU Cougars.
Even though Texas' lone loss was to the Oklahoma Sooners, they are ranked two spots higher than them. That's because Oklahoma lost to Kansas in Week 9, while Texas beat Alabama in Week 2, so that is a more valuable victory. Oh, and Alabama earned the No. 8 ranking.
Texas will have a tough test this Saturday as they take on the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats. Last year, the Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship Game after beating the TCU Horned Frogs. That season, Kansas State lost to Texas. This year, they are 6-2 and on a three-game winning streak after beating Texas Tech, TCU, and Houston in that order.
So when was the last time that Kansas State earned a head-to-head win over Texas?
When was the last time Kansas State earned a win over Texas?
Kansas State last earned a win over Texas back on Oct. 22, 2016, by a 24-21 score.
Both teams were sitting at 3-3 that year entering the game. Kansas State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after six-yard and 19-yard touchdown runs by quarterback Jesse Ertz. Texas cut the deficit to 14-7 in the second quarterback after an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Shane Buechele to wide receiver Devin Duvernay. But just before halftime, Ertz completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle to increase the lead to 21-7.
After a 35-yard field goal by Matthew McCrane increased the lead by three, Texas mounted a comeback attempt. At the end of the third quarter, Tyrone Swoopes ran for an eight-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14. Then, with 46 seconds left, Buechele threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dorian Leonard. But the team didn't have enough time to force overtime or go for the win.
Ertz threw for 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 20-of-27 pass attempts and ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Buechele, meanwhile, completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 222 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Texas would go on to win the next six head-to-head matchups. Overall, the Longhorns lead the head-to-head series after winning 13 of 23 games.