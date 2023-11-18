When was the last time Maryland beat Michigan in football?
The Maryland Terrapins looked to pick up an upset win over the Michigan Wolverines in Week 12 of the 2023 season. Here is the last time Maryland beat Michigan.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 Michigan Wolverines football team is just two regular season wins away from clinching the Big Ten East division title and undoubtedly earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Their first obstacle on Saturday, Nov. 18, was the Maryland Terrapins, who were looking to pull off a massive upset on their senior day.
Michigan looked to be on the verge of another easy victory, leading 23-3 midway through the second quarter. But Maryland came back, scoring 14 unanswered points to pull within 23-17 in the third quarter.
With Michigan on upset alert, fans and casual viewers may have been wondering -- when was the last time Maryland picked up a win over them in head-to-head competition?
When is the last time Maryland beat Michigan?
Maryland last picked up a win over Michigan in 2014 by the score of 23-16. That was also the Terrapins' only win against the Wolverines.
In the 2014 matchup, Michigan led 16-9 in the third quarter after three field goals from kicker Matt Wylie and a 15-yard touchdown run from quarterback Devin Gardner. But early in the fourth quarter, Maryland tied things up on an eight-yard run by quarterback C.J. Brown. With just under six minutes left, the Terrapins took a 23-16 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Wes Brown. Maryland closed out the game after forcing Michigan to turn the football over on downs and killed the clock in seven plays.
Brown completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 165 yards while running for 87 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for the Terrapins.
Gardner, meanwhile, threw for 106 yards and one interception while completing 13-of-24 pass attempts. The Michigan quarterback also ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Again, this is the only time Maryland picked up a win over Michigan. Before facing off against the Wolverines annually, by way of joining the Big Ten Conference in 2014, the two schools only played three times before that, all of which were won by Michigan. The Wolverines won 20-0 in 1985, 41-21 in 1989, and 45-17 in 1990.
Michigan holds a 10-1 record overall in head-to-head games against Maryland before Saturday's game.