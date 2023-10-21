When was the last time Tennessee beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa?
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't picked up a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa for a long time. Here's the last time they did so.
By Scott Rogust
Week 8 of the college football season falls on the Third Saturday in October. That means that fans will get to see the annual game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Every year, the two teams meet for bragging rights and to smoke some celebratory cigars.
Last year, Tennessee picked up the 52-49 win in a thrilling game, led by a tremendous performance by quarterback Hendon Hooker. This was a huge accomplishment, not only because it helped them jump into the Top 5, but it was their first victory over Alabama since 2006.
Both of those recent Tennessee wins over Alabama took place in Knoxville. So, fans may be wondering when was the last time the Volunteers got a road win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa?
Tennessee last picked up a win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium back in 2003. That's right, nearly 20 years since that last took place. The Volunteers picked up the 51-43 victory after five overtimes!
The Volunteers forced the fifth overtime after James Wilhoit kicked a 25-yard field goal to match Brian Bostick's 28-yard field goal to tie the game 43-43. But Tennessee would get the win on a one-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Casey Clausen.
Clausen completed 23-of-43 pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns.
Since then, Alabama has won their next eight home games against Tennessee. Credit where credit is due, the Crimson Tide have ensured the Volunteers would not celebrate a win on their home turf.
This Saturday, Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel will look to hand Alabama their first home loss in two decades in their head-to-head rivalry. It would also be the first time that Nick Saban lost at home to Tennesse during his tenure at Alabama.