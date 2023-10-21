When is the last time USC beat Utah?
One rivalry we hate to see go to the wayside with the latest wave of conference realignment is the one in the Pac-12 between USC and Utah. When was the last time the Trojans defeated the Utes?
By John Buhler
Although neither of these Pac-12 powerhouses project as favorites to get to Las Vegas this time around, USC and Utah met twice a season ago to completely reshape the College Football Playoff's final rankings. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was hobbled in the Pac-12 title bout, falling to the Utes for a second time that season. An 11-2 USC team was not good enough to make the playoff.
Fate would have it, that was the last win Utah starter Cam Rising had for the Utes. Utah fell in the Rose Bowl to a non-CFP team out of the Big Ten. He suffered a ghastly knee injury that has kept him out of the entire first half of this season. Even if he does not return to the field vs. USC, that Trojans defense will give up points like there is no tomorrow. Regardless, USC is in dire need of a win vs. Utah, alright.
With this budding rivalry going away next season due to the Pac-12's dissolution, let's make this last one count. Utah projects as the big, bad bully in the newfangled Big 12, while USC hopes to not let Big Ten Energy get the best of them whenever they fly over half the country to play conference games in late October and November. So when was the last time USC beat Utah anyhow? Just ask Clay Helton.
USC's last win over Utah came during the 2020 COVID season, as Helton's Trojans defeated Kyle Whittingham's Utes 33-17 in Salt Lake City. Donte Williams lost as the interim head coach of USC back in 2021 and Lincoln Riley lost both of his games vs. Utah to date as the Trojans head coach. However, USC holds the all-time series lead of 13-9 over Utah, including dominance in Los Angeles.
Historically, USC and Utah played each other sporadically in the first half of the 20th century. Utah won the first two contests back-to-back in 1915 and 1916. USC got its first win over them a year later in 1917. After winning five meetings in a row from 1917 to 1948, these two western programs just stopped playing altogether. They did not play again until 1992, and then nine seasons later in 2001.
Once Utah joined the Pac-10 along with Colorado to make it the Pac-12 in 2011, these two teams were placed in the same South Division. They played annually every year since, including twice last year once divisions were dissolved in the Pac-12. Since joining the Pac-12, Utah has played USC very closely. The Trojans have won seven of their last 13 meetings over the Utes, but lost the last three.
Overall, it is still kind of hard to fathom that after this weekend, we may not see USC and Utah duke it out on the football field after having had a great rivalry over the last decade-plus. The Big Ten and Big 12 also play nine-game conference schedules like the Pac-12 does, but you have to wonder if either school will prioritize the other in the non-conference. Keep in mind that USC has to play Notre Dame.
Unless USC's defense holds up here, we may never get to see Riley beat Whittingham head-to-head.