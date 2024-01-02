When was the last time Washington won a national championship?
The No. 2 Washington Huskies can earn a spot in the CFP National Championship Game with a win over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. Here's the last time Washington won a national title.
By Scott Rogust
When looking at the 2023 college football season, one of the more exciting teams in the nation was the Washington Huskies. In the final year of the Pac-12 conference, Washington went a perfect 13-0, beating the likes of the USC Trojans, the Utah Utes, the Oregon State Beavers, and the Oregon Ducks (twice) to earn their spot in the College Football Playoff. It certainly helped that they had an explosive offense, led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. Not to mention they had a defense that was capable of making clutch stops when they mattered most.
With their spot in the Playoff, Washington would have to pick up a win in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot in the CFP National Championship Game. All they will have to do is beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on New Year's Day.
So, when was the last time the Washington Huskies were national champions in college football?
Washington last won a national championship in football in 1991
The last time the Washington Huskies could claim to be national champions was all the way back in 1991.
That season, the Huskies were a perfect 11-0, earning wins over Top 25 ranked teams like No. 9 Nebraska (36-21) and No. 7 California (24-17) before earning a spot in the Rose Bowl against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. In that game, Washington picked up a 34-14 win to clinch a perfect season.
Washington and the Miami Hurricanes both finished the 1991 season 12-0, and each staked their claim as national champions. Miami earned the No. 1 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. As for Washington, they earned the No. 1 ranking on the USA Today/CNN Coaches Poll. So, both Washington and Miami have claims as national champions of the 1991 season.
This season, Washington is looking to win an undisputed national title, and the College Football Playoff provides them that opportunity. All they have to do is pick up a win over Texas to earn a spot in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8. Their opponents would be the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, who beat the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in the Rose Bowl earlier on New Years Day.