Could late Cardinals spring training injury pave quicker path for top prospect?
The unfortunate Dylan Carlson injury could lead to the Cardinals potentially promoting Victor Scott II.
The St. Louis Cardinals went 71-91 last season, posting their lowest winning percentage (.438) since 1995. It was their first losing season since 2007, showing how this franchise is used to winning.
They had a big offseason to try and get back onto the right track, signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson to completely revamp what was an abysmal starting rotation in 2023. We can question whether the moves they made were wise, but they did make an effort, at least.
The Cardinals hoped to show that they had improved in Spring Training, but this spring has been nothing short of a disaster for them. Not only will Gray, the team's undisputed ace, begin his Cardinals career on the IL, but St. Louis also lost two outfielders, Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbarr, to injury.
Fortunately for St. Louis, they did have solid outfield depth with guys like Alec Burelson and Dylan Carlson ready to step in. Carlson was expected to be the everyday center fielder until Edman returned from his injury, but he just went down with an injury of his own in the Cardinals' second-to-last spring training game. Brutal luck.
Unfortunate Cardinals injury could result in the team promoting top prospect for Opening Day
Losing yet another outfielder would be a brutal blow for this Cardinals team that is simply running out of capable options. With the injuries to Edman and Nootbaar, Michael Siani was supposed to be the team's fourth outfielder. Now, Siani might be pressed into action to start unless St. Louis makes a bold move by promoting one of their top prospects, Victor Scott II.
Scott is known for his speed and for good reason. This past season he stole an absurd 94 bases playing for A+ Peoria and AA Springfield. He tacked on another 18 in just 23 games in the Arizona Fall League. His speed can be a game-changer, it's just to be determined if his bat can keep up.
Early returns are good. Not only did Scott have an .824 OPS in 66 AA games in 2023, but he had 12 hits in 38 at-bats (.316 BA) in 13 games this spring. He didn't hit for much power, but Scott got on base at a .409 clip and showed off his speed, swiping four bases in five tries.
Rather than starting Siani, a player they claimed off of waivers this offseason, the Cardinals can promote their No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and see what he can do. Sure, there's a bit of risk considering his lack of experience in the upper minors, but if we're talking about fielding the best 26 players, is Scott really not one of them? He can change a game with his legs offensively and defensively, and has shown he can hit too.
Hopefully, Carlson's injury isn't severe and he's good to go for Opening Day, but if he has to miss time, the Cardinals have a solid backup plan to turn to.