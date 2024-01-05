Latest Baker Mayfield injury update sets stage for NFC South decider
Baker Mayfield's rib injury kept him out of practice during the week. Will it keep the Buccaneers quarterback out with the NFC South on the line on Sunday?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a win away from their third NFC South title in a row. The only thing that stands in their way is the Carolina Panthers, who have already been guaranteed the worst record in the NFL this season.
Nothing is a given in the NFL though, so even with such weak opposition in front of them, the Buccaneers have been holding their breath waiting for word on Baker Mayfield's injury status. Having a healthy starting quarterback would go a long way toward locking in the division title.
Good news came on Friday as head coach Todd Bowles revealed Mayfield is good to go for Sunday.
Baker Mayfield injury update: Bucs QB cleared vs. Panthers
Mayfield injured his ribs against the Saints on New Year's Eve and missed practice on Wednesday. It looks like he's progressed enough to get the thumbs up from his head coach going into Sunday's action.
The quarterback needs just 93 yards to cross 4,000 passing yards on the season. More importantly, he needs to notch just one more win to extend his team's season into the playoffs. Mayfield has only made it to the postseason once in his career: In 2020 with the Browns.
He'll have his starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs available to help him get back to it. Wirfs didn't practice on Wednesday either because of a shoulder injury but he was back in action on Friday.
On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Carlton Davis is on track to play after recovering from a concussion. He missed the loss to New Orleans but should be good to go against Carolina.
A win will ensure the Bucs win the NFC South and go to the playoffs. But they can get in with a tie and the right set of other results. A tie plus a loss or tie for the Saints would keep the division title in Tampa. A tie plus a loss for the Seahawks and a loss or tie for the Packers would put the Bucs in the Wild Card.