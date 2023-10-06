Latest Baltimore Orioles World Series odds are downright disrespectful
Seriously?! The World Series odds are this low for the team with the best record in the American League?
By Drew Koch
The Baltimore Orioles won the AL East Division over the likes of the high-spending New York Yankees, the talent-laden Toronto Blue Jays, and the ever-present Tampa Bay Rays.
Not only that, but Baltimore had the best record in the entire American League. The O's had more wins that the defending champion Houston Astros and the loaded Texas Rangers.
And yet, the Orioles have the lowest odds to win the World Series according to FanGraphs' projections. Are you kidding me?
According to FanGraphs, the Baltimore Orioles odds of lifting the Commissioner's Trophy at the end of the season are just 5.5 percent. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Braves lead the way with a 27.5 percent chance to win the World Series.
Now, it's understandable, given the youth and lack of postseason experience that the Orioles might have lower odds than the Braves, the Houston Astros, or even the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies.
But the O's, who won 101 games this season, have lower odds to win the World Series than the Minnesota Twins. That's a franchise that, until this past week, hadn't won a playoff series since 2002. Orioles' start Gunnar Henderson was one year old the last time the Twins advanced in the postseason.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, at 5.8 percent, even have better odds to win the World Series. The disrespect shown to the team who won, arguably, the most difficult division in baseball, is rather staggering.
But, the Baltimore Orioles can easily use this to fuel their fire as they take the field this weekend in the ALDS. The Texas Rangers will be in town for Game 1 beginning on Saturday afternoon, and you know that Camden Yards will be rocking.