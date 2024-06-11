Latest Bears deal is probably immaterial except in the history books
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago Bears made what may be the most significantly insignificant roster move in recent NFL memory on Monday.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears re-signed longtime veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal.
As Schefter points out, Lewis will return to the Bears for a record-setting 19th campaign. No tight end has spent that much time in the pros in league history. Despite amassing less than 100 yards combined over the past two seasons, Chicago retains the 40-year-old, highlighting how trivial, albeit historic of a decision it is.
Bears re-signing Marcedes Lewis is strictly for the history books
Lewis has been the last active player from the 2006 NFL Draft class since 16-year Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch retired in 2022. He will continue carrying this title for at least one more season.
A former first-round pick out of UCLA and Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lewis' days of being a receiving threat are virtually over. But between ascending young tight end Cole Kmet and offseason acquisition Gerald Everett, his snap count will continue depreciating as it has in recent years. Nonetheless, he offers value as a respected voice in the locker room for a Bears franchise ushering in 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
As things stand, only free agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell is the only active player who has started as many games as Lewis (225). However, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will presumably surpass either/both in short order.
After spending his first 12 seasons with the Jaguars, Lewis has resided in the NFC North for the past six years. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 2018-22. Since then, he represented Chicago as a member of the Bears.
Congrats to Lewis on continuing what has been a long, fruitful career. Regardless of his impact at this stage, it is a remarkable feat worth celebrating that he's lasted this long in a physically taxing contact sport.