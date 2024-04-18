Latest Bears NFL Draft rumors hint at potential trade down
What are general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears cooking in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Lior Lampert
We all suspect the Chicago Bears to spend the No. 1 overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. But they also have the ninth pick and can take a variety of approaches to how they will use it.
But Matt Miller of ESPN may have given us insight into how Chicago will operate by surveying 10 anonymous scouts around the league to simulate and predict how the first 10 picks of the draft will go, which factored roster needs into account in their decision-making process. An evaluator from an AFC South area projects the Bears to select defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from Texas with their second top-10 pick. But that may be too rich for their blood, potentially forecasting that the Bears are considering moving out of the No. 9 spot and down the draft board.
Bears interest in DT Byron Murphy II could signal a desire to trade down in the NFL Draft
"Murphy is a legitimate game-changer who is just scratching the surface of his talent," the anonymous scout said. "And look at how much interior defensive tackles are getting paid today? Murphy is a huge value on a rookie contract," he added.
With a need for an additional interior defensive presence along the trenches, Murphy has emerged as a potential option, a logical one at that. However, he projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick, at least based on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network's top 50 2024 draft prospect rankings. So Chicago could explore the idea of trading down, hoping to secure additional draft capital while still landing a desired target and addressing a position of need at a cost-effective price.
However, Murphy profiles as the ideal 3-tech defensive tackle head coach Matt Eberflus covets in his scheme, which could make the Bears feel inclined to take him ninth rather than risk letting him be drafted by someone else if they trade down.
A disruptive interior presence with an intriguing blend of power, speed, and dynamic athleticism, Murphy logged five sacks and led the FBS in pressure rate (12.7 percent) in 2023 despite having limited pass-rushing opportunities at Texas. However, his lack of size (6-foot-1, 297 pounds) has drawn concern regarding how it may translate to the pro level.