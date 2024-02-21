Latest Bradley Beal injury update couldn’t have gone better for Suns
The latest Bradley Beal injury update should have Phoenix Suns fans excited to return to action following the All-Star break.
By Lior Lampert
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the end of December, winning 19 of their last 26 games – largely due to the health of their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
Each of them has missed time throughout the season, which has impacted the team’s on-court production and place in the standings. However, when the three are together on the floor, the Suns are tough to beat. Per NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, the Suns boast a +12 net rating this season when their star trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal are together on the court.
Of the three, Beal has sat out the most games this season, playing in 30 of Phoenix’s 55 contests before the All-Star break in his first season with the Suns. The newcomer has dealt with numerous ailments this season -- ankle, nose, and back injuries.
Most recently, he suffered a left hamstring injury against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13 that forced him to miss the team’s final game before the break against the Detroit Pistons the following day.
However, Beal’s latest injury update couldn’t be better news for the Suns.
Bradley Beal expected to return for Phoenix Suns
Per Duane Rankin, who covers the Suns for The Arizona Republic, Beal is “on track” to return when Phoenix travels to American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 22.
The hamstring injury will only have cost Beal one game, barring any setbacks between now and Thursday. But Rankin also notes that the star guard had a procedure done to repair his broken nose -- which he injured against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26.
Beal is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc, adding 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30 appearances this season.