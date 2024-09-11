Latest Braves injury could finally put them out of their misery

Reynaldo López's avg four-seamfastball velocity was 91.9 mph in his one inning tonight, down 3.6 mph from his season avg. He topped out at 93.8 with one of his 13 four-seamers in the inning. Threw 25 pitches (16 strikes) and allowed 1 hit, 1 HBP w/ 1K. No update yet from #Braves.