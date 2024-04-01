Latest Bryce Harper update has Phillies fans in a state of early-season panic
Philadelphia Phillies fans received a scare regarding star Bryce Harper, who was out of the lineup on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies opened the year with high expectations of contending for the World Series. Their first opponents were their rivals and the team they eliminated in the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves. The first two games went as poorly as you could have imagined for the Phillies. On Opening Day, the Phillies surrendered a 2-0 lead and lost 9-3. Then, on Saturday, Philadelphia lost 12-4 to fall to 0-2 on the year. To make matters worse, they saw their star player suffer an injury scare.
First baseman Bryce Harper fielded a pop-up by Braves third baseman Austin Riley and tumbled over the railing of the Phillies dugout. Harper landed head first, stayed in the game, but was ultimately removed in the eighth inning.
On Sunday, the Philadephia faithful received a scare when they discovered that Harper was not in the lineup for the series finale. Instead, manager Rob Thomson had Alec Bohm play first, with Edmundo Sosa filling in at third base.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson stresses Bryce Harper had scheduled off-day Sunday
While Phillies fans were panicking, Thomson stressed that there was no reason to. The Phillies manager said that Harper was scheduled to have the off-day on Sunday due in part to not playing much in the spring. Thomson did say, however, that Harper was "sore" after falling into the dugout.
"We're trying to take care of him," Thomson said, h/t ESPN. "In the first month, we've got two days off. It's like spring training without the extra 44 players. And with a lefty matchup, we'll kick other guys in. We'll just protect him."
Harper didn't play much in the spring due to lower back soreness, forcing him to be sidelined for over a week. In all, Harper played just 12 games and received 28 at-bats in total.
Through the first two games of the season, Harper went 0-for-6 at the plate, logging one run and striking out three times.
The Phillies were ensuring Harper had proper maintenance to start the season, and the tumble into the dugout may have helped with their decision to give the star Sunday off. Phillies fans just want to see Harper in the lineup, and they'll see if that happens on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET when they play the Cincinnati Reds.