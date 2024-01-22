Latest Chiefs injury update on Joe Thuney is as hopeful as it gets
Good news for Chiefs fans: Joe Thuney has a chance to play against the Ravens.
Chiefs Kingdom has been awaiting the MRI results on All-Pro guard Joe Thuney's pectoral muscles. Well, now they're in.
And it's the best possible news for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thuney suffered a "pec strain," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That's a significantly better diagnosis than a partial or full tear, which were both on the table.
Joe Thuney injury update: Chiefs guard has chance to play vs. Ravens
Rapoport followed up with another tweet saying, "Joe Thuney’s status will be tracked throughout the week. Still up in the air. But overall, this is positive news."
Thuney is a key piece on the Chiefs offensive line. He played for the Patriots from 2016 to 2020, winning two Super Bowls before coming to Kansas City as a free agent in 2021. He's picked up two Pro Bowl nods since, along with a third Super Bowl victory.
The 2023 season has arguably been his best with Kansas City. Thuney's performance against the Bills helped keep Patrick Mahomes' jersey clean with no sacks allowed.
Going up against the Ravens' defense, Thuney's presence, or lack thereof, would be a major storyline. So the focus for KC over the next week will be making sure he's good to suit up.
A tear would almost certainly rule Thuney out. A strain is something that can be managed. With the biggest game of the season so far coming up, Thuney may have to play through pain. If he can still effectively block the Chiefs will want him out there.
There are no guarantees though. It may all come down to how Thuney responds to treatment through the week.
What happens if Thuney can't play? Nick Allegretti is Thuney's backup. As far as second options go, Allegretti is a strong one for Kansas City. He stepped in for Thuney at the end of the Bills game and helped clear the way for Isiah Pacheco's game-clinching runs.