Latest Chiefs injury update on Joe Thuney is hugely deflating
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be without their All-Pro guard in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
By Lior Lampert
On their quest to defend their title as reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game. However, they will be down a significant piece along the offensive line heading into Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
According to ESPN’s Adam Teicher and Kansas City’s official injury report, the Chiefs have ruled out All-Pro guard Joe Thuney after not practicing all week ahead of the battle against the Ravens due to a pectoral injury he sustained in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Thuney will be accompanied by defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on the sidelines this weekend. He also didn’t practice this week before being ruled out with a tricep injury.
Joe Thuney injury update: Guard ruled out for Chiefs vs. Ravens
For his career, Thuney has suited up for all but two games, including the playoffs. His absence is a devastating blow for a Chiefs team that is built through the trenches on both sides of the ball. PFF’s highest-graded pass-blocking guard, Thuney has established himself as one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL.
During last week’s win against the Bills, Nick Allegretti filled in for Thuney after he was forced to leave the game.
The absence of Thuney is hugely deflating and looms large over Kansas City’s chances to reach the Super Bowl for a fourth time in the last five seasons against a Ravens defensive unit that led the NFL in sacks per game in 2023 (3.3).
It will be fascinating to see how head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes adjust for the Chiefs, knowing they will be without their All-Pro guard. It wouldn't be shocking to see Mahomes take an uncharacteristic dink-and-dunk approach to avoid facing pressure from the Ravens pass-rushers sans Thuney.