Latest Chiefs rumors suggest popular draft pick isn’t a certainty
The Kansas City Chiefs really need help at the wide receiver position. Unfortunately, they may do something else entirely.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs need some help at the wide receiver position. Brett Veach and Co. signed Hollywood Brown via free agency, but that was long before Rashee Rice's legal situation.
The Chiefs have tabbed Rice as their next WR1, as he was Patrick Mahomes' most consistent target in creating separation and actually catching the football. However, Rice's future in Kansas City is uncertain, as he was charged for his role in Dallas car accident allegedly fueled by street racing.
Kansas City Chiefs draft plans are mysterious for a reason
If Rice misses any time -- and there's a good chance he might, either via the legal process or a suspension -- the Chiefs must add more depth at wide receiver. The easiest option to do just that is via the NFL Draft. Kansas City picks 32nd in just a few weeks, and they arguably needed another wideout before Rice got himself into trouble. Yet, the Chiefs may not feel the same way, per ESPN's draft analyst Matt Miller.
"'Everything is on the table.' That's what a Chiefs source told me after the team added Hollywood Brown to the wide receiver room in free agency...I was reminded by the same Chiefs source that there was "leaguewide panic" last year that Kansas City needed to draft a receiver in Round 1, but the team waited until Round 2 before selecting Rashee Rice -- and won the Super Bowl. So while receiver, left tackle and cornerback are needs on paper, don't expect this front office to reach based on holes in the roster."
If Chiefs don't select a wide receiver, where could they turn?
Kansas City has several positions of need, despite winning their second straight Super Bowl last February. Miller's point is valid in that this year's draft is deep at the wide receiver position. Waiting until Day 2 to take a wideout isn't a mistake considering the Chiefs needs. As Adam Teicher noted, the Chiefs aren't as solid as they'd like up front.
"The Chiefs drafted a defensive end in the first round in each of the past two offseasons but still could use help on the line, too," Teicher wrote.
Essentially, those who claim to know what the Chiefs are doing in the draft aren't as in the know as they might like. Xavier Worthy, or any other wide receiver, isn't a guarantee for KC at 32.