Latest Commanders draft betting odds offer less clarity who No. 2 pick will be
The Washington Commanders' plans with the No. 2 pick are increasingly unclear.
The Washington Commanders will essentially determine how the beginning of the NFL Draft unfolds. We know the Chicago Bears are locked on Caleb Williams — that is all but official. For a while, we all safely assumed the Commanders would opt for LSU's Jayden Daniels, who is tailor-made for the Kliff Kingsbury QB ecosystem.
That said, uncertainty has mounted in recent weeks. We have heard buzz about Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy as a potential shocker in the No. 2 spot. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas, meanwhile, can't seem to make up their mind.
Yesterday, FanDuel set the odds for UNC's Drake Maye at +105, which was better than Daniels (+115). Now, the odds have shifted again, with Daniels (-105) back in front of Maye (+110) in a close battle. McCarthy isn't completely out of the picture either, with his odds listed at +650.
NFL Draft odds paint chaotic picture of Commanders' decision-making as No. 2 pick looms
So, in short, we have no clue what the Commanders are going to do. We know Washington has scouted all its options and met with each QB individually. According to the Washington Post, there are "people around the league" who believe Daniels will be the pick. But, the Commanders are tight-lipped, so there's little clarity on the matter.
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo summed it up well.
"I don’t think anyone in here knows exactly what Washington is going to do."
The Commanders have options, which is generally a good thing. There is a case for each of the QBs in contention. Maye has prototypical QB tools and the best arm. Daniels is a dangerous runner who also completed 72.2 percent of his passes and tossed 40 touchdowns as a senior. McCarthy led Michigan to the promised land, captaining a Jim Harbaugh team to the National Championship.
McCarthy feels like the odd duck here — he simply hasn't put together a comparable resumé, aside from winning the title. The Wolverines relied heavily on the run game. That's not to say McCarthy hasn't flashed real arm talent, but he was less integral to Michigan's offense than Daniels or Maye were to their respective teams.
Daniels is fresh off the best individual campaign of the 2023 college football season. And, again, the fit with Kingsbury is obvious. Washington's new OC has worked almost exclusively with mobile QBs over the years, with names like Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams on his CV. He would know how to get the most mileage out of Daniels, literally and figuratively.
That said, Maye was long thought of as the consensus QB2 behind Williams. He took a step back in his junior season at North Carolina, but it's important to factor team context into the equation. UNC's supporting cast doesn't compare to LSU and especially not Michigan. Maye's height, athleticism, and arm strength is a tantalizing package.
The odds will probably shift again tomorrow. We won't know the Commanders' pick until April 25, when Roger Goodell reads the name aloud on air.