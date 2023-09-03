Latest Cooper Kupp injury update will have every Rams fan worried
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is visiting a specialist to take a look at his injured hamstring.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Rams had probably the worst Super Bowl defense season in recent memory. After winning Super Bowl 56, the team finished the 2022 campaign 5-12, dealing with a variety of injuries, missed the playoffs, and didn't have an early first-round pick to show for it thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade. But with the 2023 season on the horizon, the team had a clean slate. However, they did receive some bad injury news this week.
Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury early on in August but then suffered a setback at the end of the month. Head coach Sean McVay detailed the injury as a "muscle strain," and that he is considered day-to-day. However, that day-to-day timeline could be up for debate with this latest update.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Kupp was visiting a body specialist in Minnesota on Saturday to "further understand the root of the injury."
Rams: Cooper Kupp visiting body specialist to evaluate hamstring injury
No updates about his visit have been revealed as of this writing.
The Rams are set to open up their season against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, Sept. 10. Rapoport reports that "exercising caution for that matchup is the likely outcome" for Kupp, but noted that there was no "firm status" for him for Week 1.
Kupp was limited to just nine games last year after picking up a high ankle sprain, which required tightrope surgery. In those nine contests, Kupp caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns on 98 targets.
Without Kupp on the field, the Rams' offense will obviously take a hit. But with one week to go until their season opener, there should be a better idea of Kupp's status when we get closer to the game.