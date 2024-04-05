Latest Cowboys rumors suggest some would be relieved at losing Micah Parsons
Despite being an incredibly dominant player, members within the Dallas Cowboys organization would reportedly feel relieved without superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons in the picture due to his behavior and antics, per Dallas radio host Shan Shariff.
By Lior Lampert
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons has firmly established himself as one of the most dominant and impactful players on either side of the ball since being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with three Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro nods to show for it.
But it appears that despite him blossoming into a superstar on the field and becoming one of the faces of “America’s Team,” his behavior and antics have led to some within the Cowboys organization thinking about how much less stressful life without Parsons in the locker room could be, per Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan.
“I’ve heard from way too many people this offseason. I’m talking about at least four different people [have said] that Micah [Parsons] has worn thin there,” Shariff said on Friday. “I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts,” he added.
However, Shariff seemed keen on the idea that the departure of Parsons would be considered a breath of fresh air by members of the Cowboys front office.
Some in Cowboys brass would breathe “sigh of relief” with Micah Parsons gone, per rumors
“But all I do know is this – I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief,” the Dallas radio host declares.
These comments align with a previous statement made by former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley, who called Parsons the “most selfish player” on the team, citing the stars unwillingness to revert to playing linebacker (his position in college) and primarily having a desire to be succeed on an individual basis in mind rather than having the best interest of the squad.
But would Dallas legitimately consider parting ways with a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate who has recorded at least 13 sacks each of his first three seasons as a pro and is entering his age-25 campaign over character concerns? Only time will tell. But there would be no shortage of suitors, and the Cowboys would land a massive haul for Parsons if they ever made him available in trade talks.