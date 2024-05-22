Latest ESPN NBA mock draft hilariously has Bronny James going to one of LeBron's biggest rivals
Right or wrong, Bronny James continues to draw significant eyeballs during the pre-draft process. Once considered a potential first-round pick before the season, the 19-year-old's rocky freshman campaign at Southern California sent him tumbling down draft boards. Now, Bronny's stock is swinging back in the right direction.
Few players benefitted more from the Combine in Chicago, where James showcased his explosiveness and lateral agility in various tests. He also stroked 3s in the shooting drill and put together mixed, but promising tape in scrimmages.
Teams interested in a bullish defender with a high basketball I.Q. and potential as a connective guard should look in Bronny's direction. There is still buzz about teams drafting James Jr. to get at James Sr., but there is no actual indication that LeBron is leaving the Lakers to play with his son. As such, it's time to actually consider Bronny's merits as a prospect, not a bargaining chip.
James appears to be rising in the estimation of NBA scouts. The latest mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo has Bronny coming off the board at No. 54, late in the second round. The team selecting him? Well, it's almost too perfect.
The Boston Celtics.
Celtics select Bronny James in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft
There are so many juicy layers here.
First, LeBron and the Celtics go way back. James has largely dominated the current iteration of Boston, but the Celtics were a thorn in LeBron's side early in his career. Of course James was able to overcome that thorn on several occasions, but this is a proper rivalry. A rivalry that certainly was not diminished when he decided to become the next face of the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to the bad blood between LeBron and Boston, the No. 54 pick arrives one spot prior to the Lakers' second-round pick at No. 55. There is reason to believe L.A. will consider uniting James and his son in purple and gold. For the Celtics of all teams to swipe that opportunity at the last possible second... chef's kiss.
As for the actual merits of drafting Bronny 54th, it's a fascinating landing spot. On one hand, it could mean Bronny gets a ring or two early in his career, which is a nice resumé booster. On the other hand, it has been a while since we talked about a young player on the Celtics. This is an older, experienced group focused on winning at the highest level. The postseason rotation barely goes seven-deep and youth is hard to come by on Boston's roster.
That could work in Bronny's favor, in the sense that he won't face too much competition for a roster spot and perhaps a few garbage time minutes. Or, it could be a sign of what's to come, as the Celtics would not have any real intention of playing James early in his career. As a second-round pick, James is unlikely to get more than a couple guaranteed years on his contract — if that. He could end up in Maine on a two-way deal.
The Celtics' only real, recent investment in a developmental project was their trade deadline acquisition of Jaden Springer, who has been out of sight and out of mind since his arrival. Funnily enough, Springer is an undersized guard with outlier athleticism and defensive chops, but he can't really shoot or dribble. Sounds a little bit like Bronny.