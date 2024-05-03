Latest Gerrit Cole return timeline keeps moving the goalposts
Why can't a more definitive timeline exist on the pending return of New York Yankees ace and reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole?
By Lior Lampert
The New York Yankees have fared well sans their reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole to begin the 2023-24 MLB campaign (20-13). However, it would obviously be nice to have him back in the mix sooner rather than later, which is why the latest update regarding his potential return timeline is frustrating if you're a fan of the Bronx Bombers.
Cole has been tending to an elbow issue in his throwing arm and was placed on the 60-day injured list on Opening Day, initially slated to return sometime in mid-to-late May. But recent reporting from Jon Heyman of the New York Post tells us he is now aiming for a "mid-June" target date.
Heyman also pointed out that the Yankees ace is on track to throw his first bullpen session of the season on Saturday, a notable step in the right direction in his recovery from nerve inflammation in his right elbow. Alas, he still has hurdles he must clear before taking the mound for New York.
While it's fair and understandable for the Yankees to take a cautious approach with their 33-year-old star pitcher, who is currently in the middle of a nine-year, $324 million contract he signed in 2019, it is nonetheless disappointing and discouraging that there isn't a definitive timeline on his return to action and the goalposts keep moving.
Yes, they are looking to avoid potential setbacks from possibly bringing him back prematurely. But it would be appreciated to get any form of transparency regarding the situation.
For now, all we can do is look for additional updates and piece together when Cole may be ready to return using context clues. The Yankees appear set on ominously leaving the baseball world in the dark until they themselves have more clarity.