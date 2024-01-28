Latest Julius Randle injury update gives Knicks some hope
The New York Knicks have been cruising with Julius Randle at the forefront of it all. Now, fans must collectively hold their breath after he dislocated his shoulder during the team's win against the Miami Heat.
By Lior Lampert
Since the start of the New Year, the New York Knicks have been the best team in the NBA. The success directly coincides with the arrival of two-way wing OG Anunoby, who has fit into the starting lineup like a glove. However, it is Jalen Brunson Brunson and Julius Randle who are the figurative straw that has stirred the drink that is the Knicks' success all season long.
As was the case in today’s decisive victory over the conference rival Miami Heat, who eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in last year’s playoffs. However, in the closing stages of the game, Randle suffered what appeared to be a potentially scary shoulder injury.
With less than five minutes remaining in the game and the Knicks leading by 17 points, Randle attacked the basket, and Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. attempted to draw a charging foul, causing the two-time All-NBA forward to land awkwardly on his right shoulder.
Randle was then seen running into the tunnel and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after he was unable to shoot free throws following the shooting foul called on Jaquez.
After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said he is “very” concerned about the injury to Randle according to SNY’s Ian Begley.
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star dislocates shoulder
Per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle suffered a dislocation to his right shoulder. Woj added that the X-ray “didn’t show much damage,” but an MRI is set for later tonight. Until then, his timetable to return remains unclear.
If Randle has to miss any time, it will be a devastating blow to a Knicks team that has been firing on all cylinders - with him playing at an All-Star level.
Entering today’s contest, the 29-year-old forward averaged 24.1 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor, adding 9.2 rebounds and five assists in 45 games.
Yet to miss a game this season, Randle has been an iron man for the Knicks.