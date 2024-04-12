Latest Lakers rumors suggest parts of front office want to dump LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Some members of the Lakers front office are ready to blow it all up.
With the Los Angeles Lakers heading to the Play-In tournament, the franchise is in danger of having a disappointing exit. According to one NBA insider, some lower management Lakers front office employees may want to ditch their two All-NBA stars.
According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, "a few people" in the organization want them to trade Anthony Davis and let LeBron James go in free agency.
"According to executives around the league, some within the Lakers prefer to see the franchise take a more conservative and, perhaps, wiser route—wipe the slate clean and start over."
Despite playing incredibly well since the All-Star break, the Lakers are slated to make the Play-In Tournament and do not control their destiny when it comes to whether they get the No. 7 or 8 seed. If the Lakers can win the two single-elimination games needed to advance to the actual playoffs, the franchise will likely need a deep playoff run to avoid rebuild talks.
NBA Rumors: Lakers eyeing rebuild with LeBron, Anthony Davis?
At the very least, the Lakers will probably need to reach the second round of the playoffs if they want to avoid hearing rebuild conversations during the offseason. Even though LA reached the Western Conference Finals last season, the franchise hasn't had a lot of success with the core outside of their championship in the 2020-21 season.
Up until their recent loss to the Warriors, the Lakers seemed like a fun longshot to make a deep playoff run because of their success after the All-Star break. After the loss, trouble is brewing and LA will need help to avoid the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Since last postseason, Denver has been the Lakers' kryptonite as the squad matches up extremely well.
With some lower-level employees in the front office wanting to break their core, rumors might start to get hot if the franchise loses in the Play-In or first round of the playoffs.