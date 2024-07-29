Latest Lauri Markkanen ultimatum puts Warriors between rock and a hard place
One of the last significant dominoes waiting to fall in the NBA offseason is Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkenen. The 2022-23 Most Improved player could be the latest star player to get traded, with the Warriors looking to assemble a package to acquire him.
The Warriors have several picks and young players to offer the Jazz to get a deal done. However, Utah has their eyes set on major piece that the Warriors could offer.
According to Bleacher Reports' Eric Pincus, the Utah Jazz will only consider a trade with the Golden State Warriors if Brandon Podziemski is included.
"The Jazz are in a rebuilding phase, but, per multiple sources, they want Brandin Podziemski from Golden State," Pincus writes. "While Jonathan Kuminga has value, he's looking for a significant extension that may not match Utah's timeline. So far, it's a stalemate — one that may end with the Jazz simply refusing a deal without Podziemski."
The Jazz are asking for one of the Warriors' best young players
It makes sense that the Jazz would have an interest in acquiring the All-Rookie First-Teamer in a potential Markkanen trade.
Podziemski is coming off an electric rookie season for the Warriors, where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He became an important player in the Warriors rotation last season, proving to be a solid 3-point shooter, hitting 38.5 percent from downtown.
Despite the Jazz wanting to bring in Podziemski from the Warriors, there has been growing belief around the league that the Warriors are more likely to move Jonathan Kuminga in a trade than Markkanen, according to NBA insider, Marc Stein.
Kumigna, who is coming off career-highs in scoring averaging 16.1 points per game, field goal percentage (52.9) and rebounding (4.8 per game) would be eligible for a sign-and-trade extension which makes things more interesting for the Warriors. Another player who has bought up in trade rumors for the Jazz is Moses Moody, a talented young wing who hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role in the Warriors rotation.
Considering that Markkanen will be playing on an $18 million dollar expiring contract, and he is eligible to sign an extension starting Aug. 6, it makes it more important that the Jazz figure out a potential trade soon.
Either player would fit the Jazz timeline as they are looking to go young in hopes of tanking for Duke phenom Cooper Flag.