Latest NFL Draft rumor suggests Sean Payton ready to 'mortgage' Broncos' future for a QB
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are reportedly ready to take another big swing on a quarterback after the Russell Wilson experiment didn't go as planned. Only this time, they will do it via the NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
Like most years, the theme of the 2024 NFL Draft is the quarterback position, and rightfully so.
With so many teams atop the draft board in search of their next franchise signal-caller and the top four prospects of this class generally being considered a cut above the rest, it makes sense for front offices to prioritize landing one of them if they are confident in their evaluation, and even risk their future if it means landing their player of choice.
The Denver Broncos classify as one of those teams desperately searching for a long-term answer at quarterback, and head coach Sean Payton is reportedly willing to go to great lengths to make that happen, per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.
NFL Draft rumor suggests Sean Payton is ready to 'mortgage' Broncos future for a QB
"Recent word inside the league is that the Broncos coach [Sean Payton] is ready to mortgage the franchise's future to move up and select a quarterback on Thursday night," Pauline states, adding that Denver has a specific target in mind. "I continue to be told it is J.J. McCarthy," he says.
While Pauline notes that Payton is "ready to give up a king's ransom to move up and acquire one of the top signal-callers available," the Broncos coach has a backup strategy in mind should things go awry and they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of McCarthy, naming Oregon's Bo Nix as their plan B.
"League insiders tell me Payton will look to move into the bottom third of Round 1 and draft Bo Nix of Oregon, who would also be a great fit," Pauline highlights.
Regardless of which of the two it is between McCarthy or Nix (or anyone else), Payton and the Broncos appear to be determined to leave the first round of the draft with a quarterback after releasing veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson after two years and just before his five-year, $245 million deal signed with the team kicked in after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks.
Considering the Broncos neglected to address the position in free agency following the decision to part ways with Wilson, and their only two quarterbacks on the roster are veteran journeymen Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci (who have a combined five starts under their belt through six years of action) they don't have many other options. So, Payton feels justified to trade away a massive haul if it means drafting one of McCarthy or Nix, especially considering he may find himself on the hot seat with another disappointing effort in 2024.