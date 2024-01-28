Latest on Kelce retirement, Confusing details around OL injury, Kadarius Toney 'personal reasons' explained
By Josh Wilson
Offensive line injury sounds potentially devastating
The elation of a Chiefs victory distracted from some of the darker storylines that Chiefs kingdom would have to face in the week leading up to the AFC title game. Among those was the injury to guard Joe Thuney, who left the divisional game with a pectoral injury and was listed as questionable, only to not wind up getting back in the game.
Thuney is a massive impact player, an All-Pro. He earned the third-best PFF grade among Chiefs lineman, including the very best grade in pass blocking on the squad.
Ian Rapoport reports that his injury diagnosis has been anything but straightforward, with some experts saying the pectoral is strained, and others giving a far bleaker outlook saying it's torn. Rapoport says that surgery is being considered and makes it clear that Thuney could still play in the Super Bowl, but designates him as a "longshot."
Nick Allegretti stepped into Thuney's shoes in the divisional round and played 13 snaps with a completely clean sheet: No sacks, no hits, no hurries, despite the center being out of position.
An OL hit leading up to a potential Super Bowl try sounds excruciating for title hopes, but Kansas City does have Patrick Mahomes, who can scramble and make something out of nothing. Mahomes had the second-most scrambles in the NFL this season behind only Lamar Jackson, creating 8.1 yards of offense per scramble.
It is by no means a favorable or ideal scenario for the Chiefs if Thuney can't go, but it does not end them, especially with Allegretti in their back pocket.