Latest Patriots draft rumor suggests a huge shock bubbling up in the building

New Patriots Talk Podcast 🎧



Is Eliot Wolf pushing hard for the Patriots to draft J.J. McCarthy with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft? @tomecurran talks with @TonyPauline to find out what he has heard



🔊 https://t.co/OpKgbgEwbD

📺 https://t.co/SHcE5GvJlG pic.twitter.com/hIQEBIdimA