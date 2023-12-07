Latest report details shocking insight of poor Panthers culture under Frank Reich
The latest details on the Frank Reich era in Carolina are alarming in regards to the culture taking place within the Panthers.
It's a bad time to be a Carolina Panthers fan. Owners of the worst record in the NFL, head coach Frank Reich has been fired, and the team has no first-round pick.
Super Bowl 50 is a long time ago in a galaxy far-far away. Now in 2023, it looks like things can't get much worse. Well, according to The Athletic, they just did. Dianna Russini reported Wednesday on a 'Hunger Games' culture in the Panthers building, and how coaches believed assistants were text messaging owner David Tepper behind Reich’s back.
"Team sources described a “Hunger Games” culture at Bank of America Stadium. Coaches said they believed other staff members were text messaging Tepper behind Reich’s back about issues they saw with the team. In one instance, general manager Scott Fitterer and an offensive coach went to Tepper with a coaching suggestion for the quarterback."- Dianna Russini of The Athletic
Reports also said Tepper struggled with the ultimate decision to fire Reich just . But a combination of rookie Bryce Young’s difficulty understanding Reich’s offense -- such as reads, timing, and ball placement -- combined with a lack of investment on the offensive line convinced Tepper to make his decision. The choice to go with Young in the first place was a questionable move, and this only adds to the issue.
This isn't the first time Tepper himself has been questioned for his involvement, or rather, continuous involvement within football operations. Few will forget back in the 2019 season when Tepper persuaded then-head coach Ron Rivera to switch to a 3-4 defense (not Rivera's preferred 4-3) due to familiarity with the system thanks to Tepper being a former Steelers minority partner. There was also the interest in former Texans QB Deshaun Watson, despite the red flags, before the quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
Carolina Panthers are sinking lower into the depths of the NFL
Forget what's transpiring in the building for a moment, why not take a look at the product on the field. Sure, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to escape and the Houston Texans took advantage of a lapse in judgement, but the Panthers are, in all aspects, the worst team in the NFL. Look at their results on the field.
Young has been sacked well over 40 times, and if the rate continues, the number will eclipse 60. Additionally, Reich is the first NFL head coach since the 1970 merger to be fired in back-to-back seasons after being dismissed from the Colts.
It certainly doesn't help that DJ Moore is now in Chicago, although they have their own troubles. The positive for the Bears? They have Carolina's pick in the draft, which right now is No. 1 overall. Oh, and need we forget, the Panthers actually played the Bears this season, and failed to score an offensive touchdown.
Who will want to take the job in Carolina, honestly? Who wants to uproot their family and move to Carolina if they don't have a clue when they will be let go?
Long story short, the Panthers are a complete and utter disaster, and it doesn't look like things are going to get better. At least it can only go up from here, right?