Latest rumor suggests Commanders could officially break the NFL Draft board with No. 2 pick
By John Buhler
The Arrow Tom Pelissero is pointing at the Washington Commanders near the very top of the draft board. While there is no doubt that they will take a quarterback with their first-round selection, it may not be Jayden Daniels, or even Drake Maye... Yes, the Paul Finch of the 2024 NFL Draft class J.J. McCarthy is hotter than freaking Hansel right now. Everybody and their brother wants a piece of him!
Pelissero had a sit-down conversation with new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ahead of the NFL's annual league meeting. In the most Quinn manner possible, he was charismatic while not answering the question of who the Commanders are going to take. Why would he divulge what direction he and new general manager Adam Peters are leaning in? Besides, they hold all the cards.
Since USC Trojans star Caleb Williams will be going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, the draft really starts when the Commanders are on the clock at No. 2. While it would serve them to draft Daniels, or even Maye, most of the other NFL general managers think the Commanders are going to do the unthinkable and grossly reach on the Michigan man. He should be the fourth quarterback selected.
Here is what NFL front offices are telling Pelissero right now about what Washington is going to do.
Of course, Peters was one of the guys that was hyping up Mac Jones to his former employer in the San Francisco 49ers around this time three offseasons ago. Five Guys Around 3 on three! Break!
Washington Commanders can do the unthinkable and draft J.J. McCarthy
Not only would this move break the hearts of three other NFL franchises in the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos, but I don't know how you could spin this as something positive massively reaching on McCarthy at No. 2. This is the type of move that would get Peters and Quinn fired, especially if Daniels is the next Lamar Jackson or if Maye is the next Aaron Rodgers.
Truth be told, I think this is a smokescreen to get some poor sucker of a team to trade up with either the Arizona Cardinals picking at No. 4 or the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 to again reach on McCarthy. Peters and Quinn aren't stupid; they know exactly what they are doing. Since it will be a Kliff Kingsbury-led offense in Washington, I would go with Daniels because he is the most mobile player.
Conversely, if the Commanders are really that high on McCarthy, then they should absolutely trade back. Teams like New York, Minnesota and Denver are so desperate for a quarterback. Have them give up the farm for whatever quarterback of their choosing. Even if it is for McCarthy, so what? You have more draft capital and you can move back up to draft Maye or something inside of the top five.
Now that the Chicago situation is all settled, we must check in on how stable the Washington one is.