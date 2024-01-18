Latest rumored OC for Bears is great news for Caleb Williams hopes
The Chicago Bears probably need to hire this offensive coordinator candidate if they want USC Trojans star Caleb Williams to be their franchise quarterback going forward. Who is the coach?
By John Buhler
All signs point to the Chicago Bears using the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams. They might already have an emerging star under center in Justin Fields, but Williams' NFL ceiling is, and always was, higher. He could be the next Patrick Mahomes, whereas Fields is always going to be a lesser version of a Lamar Jackson, a Dak Prescott, if you will...
With Chicago having two top-10 picks, the Carolina Panthers' at No. 1 and their own at No. 9, the Bears will have plenty of options to get better as a franchise. This will be the most important draft in the history of the franchise. So much pressure is on general manager Ryan Poles to get it right. The same principle applies to Chicago's head coach Matt Eberflus in hiring a new offensive coordinator.
Eberflus was a savvy defensive coordinator for years prior to taking over the Bears, first with the Dallas Cowboys and later with the Indianapolis Colts. Year one for him in Chicago was a disaster, but the team looked much improved in year two. Thus, he earned every right to get a third year at the helm. Unfortunately, there is no wiggle room for him when it comes to potentially coaching Williams.
It is why his hand is going to be forced to hire Kliff Kingsbury to be his new offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury spent last season in Lincoln Riley's USC staff as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach. He previously was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, working alongside fellow former Riley quarterback Kyler Murray. Prior to coming back to the NFL, Kingsbury famously coached Patrick Mahomes at their alma mater of Texas Tech. He also was Johnny Manziel's coordinator at Texas A&M.
Hiring Kingsbury is the best move for the Bears now and in the future, but it might stifle Eberflus...
Chicago Bears must hire Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator
I have to be honest. Williams has major bust potential. It has nothing to do with his physical attributes. It has everything to do with his mental makeup and the people he has in his inner circle. His father asking for equity in the team his son will play for is laughably off-putting. There are dozens of things he has done in his college career at USC and Oklahoma that were off-putting but this takes the cake.
In truth, I want him to succeed because his talent is too good to be utterly wasted in the NFL. To be fair, Williams busting is like Jeff George busting, a former No. 1 overall pick with all the arm talent in the world, but never was a good teammate, a perpetual ice cream headache on every team he ever played for. It may be a year-to-year thing for Williams until he is humbled, but just hire Kingsbury.
As long as Williams is the starting quarterback in Chicago, he will be placated to because he and his camp will demand such. The Bears have their own way of doing things, but nobody cares what happened in 1985 anymore. What people care about is winning, something the Bears cannot consistently do without having better quarterback play. Hiring Kingsbury solves this for all involved.
Even if this quarterback/offensive coordinator partnership actively undermines Eberflus, it does not really matter. In that case, just promote Kingsbury from within, of see if y'all can pry Riley away from USC. If Bears team president Kevin Warren can kill the Big Ten by helping poach USC and UCLA away from the Pac-12, he can play ball with The Williamses if it means keeping up with The Joneses in this.
This fit is too good not to work, or at least be given a shot. Of course, we can never trust the Bears.