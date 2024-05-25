Latest Sean Murphy update has Braves fans salivating about the idea of a fully healthy lineup
It's been a weird season for the Atlanta Braves so far. They might be 29-19 entering play on Saturday, but it hasn't looked like this team has been quite locked in all year.
Their offense has struggled relative to expectations with players like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson really floundering. They've also failed to find a No. 5 starter since Spencer Strider suffered his season-ending injury with players like Bryce Elder, Ray Kerr, Darius Vines, and Allan Winans struggling when given chances.
Speaking of injuries, Atlanta has been without their starting catcher, Sean Murphy, since he suffered an oblique injury on Opening Day. They've also been without Austin Riley for each of their last 11 games after suffering an injury of his own. Encouraging updates on both have Braves fans dreaming of the team finally running out a fully healthy lineup.
Dream of a fully healthy Braves lineup can finally come true very soon with latest Sean Murphy update
Murphy went hitless in three at-bats on Opening Day before suffering his injury and has been out since. He has played just three games for AAA Gwinnett on a rehab assignment but has swung a hot bat, recording five hits in 14 at-bats, two of which left the yard. Small sample, of course, but it sure looks like Murphy is ready.
Braves manager Brian Snitker tends to agree with that, as he hopes Murphy is ready to make his return to the Braves at the end of their road trip. Atlanta is currently in Pittsburgh facing the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend and is set to return home on Monday to face the Washington Nationals. Based on Snitker's comments, it'd be a surprise to not see Murphy in the lineup.
Atlanta has gotten solid production from their backup, Travis d'Arnaud, but d'Arnaud is not Murphy. The Braves acquired Murphy ahead of the 2023 campaign to be their starter and he was an All-Star in his first season in Atlanta, hitting 21 home runs and posting an .844 OPS in 108 games last season. Getting him back is a huge deal, and he might not be the only reinforcement they get on Monday.
Austin Riley's return is also close
Austin Riley has been sitting on the bench since suffering his injury in a game against the New York Mets on May 12, but is nearing his return. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Riley likely won't play in Pittsburgh but could be in the lineup when the Braves return home.
If the Braves get Murphy and Riley back on Monday, they'll finally be able to trot out a fully healthy lineup for the first time since Opening Day. The Braves scored nine runs that day and beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in convincing fashion.
The Braves lineup has underwhelmed this season, but it also hasn't been whole. The upcoming returns of Murphy and Riley could be what they need to finally get things going on that end. If they do, watch out.