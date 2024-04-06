Latest Spencer Strider injury update hints at worst possible outcome for Braves
Say it ain't so...
The Atlanta Braves won't have Spencer Strider on the mound for a while this season because of an elbow injury. Worse still, this one could be season-ending.
The team announced on Saturday that scans revealed UCL damage in the pitcher's right elbow. He'll be evaluated by a specialist, who will have to determine if he needs Tommy John surgery.
At best, Strider will have a stay on the injured list while his elbow heals. At worst, Atlanta will lose him for a year while he recovers from the dreaded surgery.
Spencer Strider injury update: Braves pitcher may need Tommy John surgery
"Spencer Strider today underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow," the Braves announced on Twitter. "He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX, at a date yet to be determined."
Strider was to be the Braves ace this season, coming off his first All-Star campaign with 20 wins in 2023. This season has not gotten off to the start anyone would have hoped.
In Friday's start against the Diamondbacks, just his second of the season, Strider gave up five earned runs in four innings of work. The numbers suggested something was off and it certainly was. It later came out that his elbow was bothering him. So they got him an MRI and learned the tough news.
Whether Strider is out for the short or long term, the Braves can turn to Bryce Elder or prospects like AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep.
Elder was an All-Star last season but his level dropped significantly in the second half. The Braves' top prospect, Smith-Shawver made five starts for the ballclub last year, so the 21-year-old could be in line to pick up some more starts. Waldrep is the No. 2 prospect in the system but the 22-year-old hasn't made his major league debut.