Latest Tyler Glasnow update proves exactly why the Dodgers targeted Jack Flaherty
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in the league, as many expected they would be. They have the top end talent that could compete with any team from this century.
But their pitching has been incredibly injured all season long. Notably, they have seen their starting pitchers go down with injuries as often, if not more often, than any other team in the league.
Ohtani and Yamamoto won't pitch again this season. Prospect River Ryan just lost his year and potentially all of 2025 to Tommy John surgery. The elbow injuries, among others, have completely destroyed the Dodgers' pitching staff this year and it doesn't look to be slowing up anytime soon.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Tyler Glasnow joins the long list of Dodgers pitchers on IL
The Dodgers announced today that starter Tyler Glasnow would land on the injured list with what was described as right elbow tendonitis.
Glasnow has a long history of elbow injuries, and he joins Ryan as the Dodgers that are missing time right now with recent elbow injuries.
The continued destruction of this pitching rotation due to injuries makes the trade for Jack Flaherty that much better of a decision.
The Dodgers ended up in a bidding war with the Yankees for the ace of the deadline before New York decided to back out due to concerns about Flaherty's physical.
Now he sits with the Dodgers, and they couldn't be happier about it. Flaherty is set to be the team's ace down the stretch and he will likely be the guy that gets the ball in a game one of a postseason series. The Dodgers will set him up against other team's aces in the postseason and they will be confident in doing it.
There is an issue with the Dodgers pitching depth, especially if this elbow injury nags on for Glasnow.
The Dodgers have all the talent in the world, but the best ability is availability and the Dodgers simply just can't stay healthy.
Even through all these injuries, they are among the teams contending for the National League one seed. They have a shot to secure the best record in baseball if they can finish the season out strong. They will need Flaherty to be in peak form if they want to do that though.